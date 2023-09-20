SALINA, Kan. — Kansas native and country music icon Martina McBride is including a Kansas stop on her “The Joy of Christmas Tour” this year.

McBride, who was born in Sharon, Kansas, will perform at Salina’s historic Stiefel Theatre on Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m., KSNW reports.

Tickets start at $77 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Buy them online, by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998, or at the ticket booth Monday through Friday, noon through 4 p.m.

This is McBride’s 13th year for the Christmas tour.

“This is one of my all-time favorite tours, and it just gets better and better each year!” McBride said in a news release.

“We get in the holiday spirit together, and it truly is a fun show for the whole family. I can’t wait to see you all out there! I’m looking forward to creating new memories with my fans and ringing in the holiday season.”