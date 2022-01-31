KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country singer Luke Bryan announced he will make a stop in Kansas City during his “Raised Up Right Tour.”

His tour will come to town on Sept. 8 at the T-Mobile Center. Special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Bryan on his tour as opening acts.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., with the prices ranging from $49.75-149.75.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year will kick off his tour in June in Charleston, West Virginia.

For more information, visit the T-Mobile Center website.

