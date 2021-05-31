Country singer Roman Alexander, a Parkville native, returns for Hot Country Nights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — His latest single, “Between You and Me,” featuring Ashley Cooke, is quickly making its way to the top of the country charts.

But now Parkville native Roman Alexander, who’s based in Nashville these days, is coming home. This week he’ll be performing at the first Hot Country Nights concert of the year.

“I’m stoked. It is — it’s been about six years since I’ve played a show in Kansas City, so going from playing in a bar to playing in a massive venue, I mean, is a pretty surreal thing,” Alexander said. “It happened fast.”

And the other venues he’ll play this summer will be big, too.

When Alexander was 17, he remembers singing Old Dominion covers at his shows. Now this summer he’ll go on tour, opening for the popular band.

“They’re just real fun,” he said. “I’m not nervous at all just because I know the nature of the guys. They’re just goofy. They have a good time. They don’t take life too serious.”

And he hopes that some day this opening act leads to something even bigger.

“I just know that there’s a process. There’s a hustle and a grind that takes persistence and time,” Alexander said. “I think more than anything, I’m just taking life in the moment. I’m just blessed and thankful that I’m able to have these opportunities.”

You can see Alexander perform Thursday night at Kansas City’s Power & Light. He takes the stage at 7 p.m. then Adam Doleac takes the stage at 8 p.m.

The show is free to attend, but capacity is limited. Find more details about the show here.

