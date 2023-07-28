KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City.
His Standing Room Only tour — which will support a new album of the same name — will kick off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce opening.
He’ll hit more than 30 cities, including a June 8 show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The tour will wrap up June 27 in Phoenix.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for all shows.
Then McGraw’s new album, Standing Room Only, will release Aug. 25. It’s his 17th studio album over his career and his first since 2020. The country star has already released a few songs off the album.
See the full tour schedule below:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 14
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|March 15
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|March 16
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|March 21
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 27
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|March 29
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|March 30
|Eugene, OR
|University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
|April 4
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|April 5
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Delta Center
|April 6
|Boise, ID
|Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
|April 13
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|April 18
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|April 19
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|April 20
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|April 25
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|April 26
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|May 3
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|May 9
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|May 11
|Wilkes-Barre, PA
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|May 16
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|May 17
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|May 18
|Charleston, WV
|Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
|May 30
|Toledo, OH
|Huntington Center
|May 31
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|June 1
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|June 6
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|June 7
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center
|June 8
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|June 13
|Biloxi, MS
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|June 15
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
|June 20
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|June 21
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|June 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|June 27
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center