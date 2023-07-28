KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City.

His Standing Room Only tour — which will support a new album of the same name — will kick off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce opening.

He’ll hit more than 30 cities, including a June 8 show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The tour will wrap up June 27 in Phoenix.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for all shows.

Then McGraw’s new album, Standing Room Only, will release Aug. 25. It’s his 17th studio album over his career and his first since 2020. The country star has already released a few songs off the album.  

See the full tour schedule below:

DateCity Venue
March 14  Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
March 16Orlando, FL   Amway Center
March 21Des Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
March 27Vancouver, BC   Rogers Arena
March 29Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena
March 30Eugene, OR University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
April 4Denver, COBall Arena
April 5Salt Lake City, UTDelta Center
April 6Boise, IDBoise State University – ExtraMile Arena
April 13Tulsa, OK BOK Center
April 18Indianapolis, INGainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
April 20St. Paul, MNXcel Energy Center
April 25Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
April 26Knoxville, TNThompson-Boling Arena
May 3Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
May 9Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena
May 11Wilkes-Barre, PAMohegan Sun Arena
May 16Greenville, SCBon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
May 18Charleston, WVCharleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30Toledo, OHHuntington Center
May 31Chicago, ILUnited Center
June 1Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
June 6Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford Premier Center
June 7Omaha, NECHI Health Center
June 8Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
June 13Biloxi, MSMississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15Lexington, KYRupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
June 21Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena
June 22Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
June 27Phoenix, AZFootprint Center