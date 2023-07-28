KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2024, including a stop in Kansas City.

His Standing Room Only tour — which will support a new album of the same name — will kick off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, with singer-songwriter Carly Pearce opening.

He’ll hit more than 30 cities, including a June 8 show at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The tour will wrap up June 27 in Phoenix.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a news release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for all shows.

Then McGraw’s new album, Standing Room Only, will release Aug. 25. It’s his 17th studio album over his career and his first since 2020. The country star has already released a few songs off the album.

See the full tour schedule below:

Date City Venue March 14 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena March 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena March 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center March 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena March 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena March 30 Eugene, OR University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena April 4 Denver, CO Ball Arena April 5 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center April 6 Boise, ID Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena April 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center April 18 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse April 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum April 20 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center April 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena April 26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena May 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre May 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena May 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena May 16 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center May 18 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center May 30 Toledo, OH Huntington Center May 31 Chicago, IL United Center June 1 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena June 6 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center June 7 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center June 8 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center June 13 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum June 15 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center June 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center June 21 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena June 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena June 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center