KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country star Kane Brown is bringing his “In the Air” tour to Kansas City next spring.

The award-winning country singer announced the 31-date tour Wednesday. He’ll stop at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on April 11, 2024.

The “In the Air” tour kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville, Virginia, and will wrap up on Sept. 14 in Arlington, Texas.

Brown is currently one of the top-selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. He’s best known for hits like “Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown, “What Ifs,” and “Heaven.”

Fellow country stars Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will join him as opening acts at the KC show.

Fans can register online now for a ticket presale starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.