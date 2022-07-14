BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Fans waiting to see Kansas with guests 38 Special are out of luck.

The bands canceled Friday’s concert in Camdenton, Missouri, and Saturday’s concert in Bonner Springs at Azura Amphitheater.

The concert is canceled because members of the Kansas band and others touring with the band tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the people are experiencing symptoms, according to an Instagram post.

“We hope to be able to reschedule these shows and are working to do so. We will provide more information as it is available. We wish everyone a full and speedy recovery,” Azura Amphitheater said in the post from members of Kansas.

If you bought tickets through Azura Amphitheater or Ticket Squeeze, the tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, if the concert is rescheduled.

If it’s canceled, you’re tickets will be automatically refunded.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.