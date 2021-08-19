COVID-19 restrictions force Missouri State Fair to change concert

SEDALIA, Mo. — COVID-19 is causing international travel headaches, and a change in a concert at the Missouri State Fair.

Colter Wall, Charley Crockett and Tim Montana were originally scheduled to open for the Frankie Ballard with Alex Miller concert in the State Fair Grandstand Friday, August 19.

The State Fair announced a change to that event Wednesday. Colter Wall, Charley Crockett and Tim Montana were dropped from the concert after announcing they were unable to preform.

Wall and his band announced on Facebook that they canceled concerts at The Iowa State Fail, Railbird Festival, and the Missouri State Fair because of the issue.

It turns out that Wall lives in Canada. He can’t cross the border into the U.S. right now because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

If you have tickets, but no longer wish to attend because of the change, you can request a refund.

Wall and his band are scheduled to return to Missouri later this year. They will be at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield, Missouri, on December 3, 2021 and the following night at The Blue Note in Columbia.