Crazeology: Katie Pruitt [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia-native singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt is making an almost flawless introduction with her debut album, “Expectations.”

She has been named one of the artists you need to know by Rolling Stone, March’s Artist to watch by XPN and one of the top artists to watch in 2020 by NPR.

Her songs are inspired by her life story, and she talks about issues like mental illness, toxic relationships and the frustrations of growing up in the Christian-South as a gay woman. Pruitt hid her sexuality for most of her life. After finishing “Expectations” though, she found a sense of closure that eluded her for much of her life.

She said she hopes her music can be an inspiration to others to overcome feeling rejected or pushed aside.

Picture courtesy of Katie Pruitt

