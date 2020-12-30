Crazeology: Our top 10 albums of 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2020 has been a weird year for interviews. In fields like TV and radio, where content comes from historically in-person interviews, social distancing has created a bind.

FOX4’s Crazeology has been strained because of this. However, we’re still celebrating music! A lot of great albums were created this year, and we listened.

Here are our top 10 albums of the year. Opinions are provided by Kendall Swank, producer and host of the podcast, as well as Travis Meier, the podcast’s digital manager and secondary host.

Kendall’s Top 10 Albums of 2020

“Run the Jewels 4” – Run the Jewels “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” – Fiona Apple “Folklore” – Taylor Swift “Untitled (Black Is)” – Sault “Expectations” – Katie Pruitt “Shore” – Fleet Foxes “Women in Music Part III” – HAIM “Lianne La Havas” – Lianne La Havas “Ungodly Hour” – Chloe x Halle “Rough and Rowdy Ways” – Bob Dylan

Travis’ Top 10 Albums of 2020

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa “Tickets To My Downfall” – Machine Gun Kelly “Petals for Armor” – Hayley Williams “Studying Abroad” – Masego “Evermore” – Taylor Swift “The Slow Rush” – Tame Impala “The Striped Album” – Cory Wong Wonder” – Shawn Mendes “Changes” – Justin Beiber “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy

Kendall’s Top 10

“Run the Jewels 4” – Run the Jewels

As protesters took to the streets following the death of George Floyd, “Run the Jewels 4” brought with it a feeling that resonates with many Americans. The fourth series in the anthology from the minds of Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) came while the U.S. struggled with racial injustice in 2020, and could be considered one of the timeliest albums of all time.

The album was expected to be released in 2019 but was reportedly held up by several issues. The delay led to a release in June of 2020, while a new generation filled the streets of cities demanding more accountability for police, and better social programs for the most vulnerable. The new release echoed these messages in the depths of their rhymes.

The beats and rhythms are captivating; the lyrics, timely; the message, clear. Something is wrong in modern society, and it will take all of us to move on from our individual perspectives to create a better country for all.

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” – Fiona Apple

While many people believe Fiona Apple’s work will never live up to her 1996 release, “Tidal,” “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” shows her genius and talents continue to grow with age.

The early lockdown album is filled with sound and a creative use of groove to tell personal stories that pull listeners into the mastery of her music. Apple’s piano playing remains a major piece of her sound, and guides you through the chaos of the world, including a wide-variety of samples of everyday life.

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift

The album nobody ever expected, but damn, was it something a lot of us needed.

Swift’s teaming up with Aaron Dessner, from The National, and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, proves to be one of her most unique albums for her short career, and many now wonder what the artist will do moving forward. Her catchy lyrics, combined with a new alternative sound, prove to be a masterpiece by the songwriting team.

“Folklore” brought with it a calming of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, it showed the singer/songwriter has a bright future no matter where she decides to take her sound.

Her second album of 2020, “Evermore,” was far from a disappointment, but “Folklore” continues to shine as a bright spot in a dark time.

“Untitled (Black Is)” – Sault

The beautiful concept album that is “Untitled (Black Is)” by Sault is not an easy listening experience. Instead requires focus and a love for many kinds of music to fully appreciate.

Far from the pop sounds of the radio, and on a plain of its own, the LP paints a vibrant picture of Black culture, by combining world sounds into head-nodding beats. It’s filled with verbal-images of the past, the current struggle today, and the always hopeful future of a more equal world.

“Expectations” – Katie Pruitt

It only takes about 45 seconds of listening to “Expectations” to know what you’re getting into. A quiet, almost religious experience of sweet melody, emotional lyrics, beautiful vocals, and a powerful build of tension that throws you off the peak into a warm-spring below.

Pruitt’s debut album starts off like someone walking you through the dark times of the pandemic, holding your hand, and reminding you that there is still good all around. However, it doesn’t just end there.

The third, and title track, is a well-placed soft-rock song that doesn’t follow the standard, traditional A-B-A-B-C-B format, but still ends with a commanding chorus. Following “Expectations,” the album transitions into a calming ride on a slow-moving river, like when it’s 75 degrees, sunny, and the water is bath temperature.

“Shore” – Fleet Foxes

The new album by Fleet Foxes brought back many memories of their first self-titled album. Though, it appears this time, fans were ready for the drop, and the band isn’t starting from a small-independent circle like they did back in 2008.

“Shore” is a continuation of the “nature-like” sound that the band has a knack of creating, but expands their art even further than before. The call-and-repeat lyrics of early songs from the band seem to be gone, and a more expansive set of lyrics is being utilized. This laid back, artfully told, story is another release that is creative with harmony and vocals and can be enjoyed in almost every scenario.

“Women in Music Part III” – HAIM

Los Angeles-based HAIM’s newest release starts with a tribute to their hometown and moves into places far away.

The pop-centric, alternative “Women in Music Part III” is the type of EP you want to drive off into the sunset listening to and then explore the dark, star-filled sky. The entire recording feels like you’re floating on a cloud and observing the world from below.

“Lianne La Havas” – Lianne La Havas

The groove starts, the guitar softly plays, and here comes Lianne La Havas, passionately starting you down the path of the self-titled voyage.

The heavy use of bass is a differing path than many artists choose, but it creates a perfect match for the R&B/Soul vocals, tight grooves, and soft background music. The artist’s wide-range shines as your toes-tap all the way through.

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe x Halle

Get ready to dance.

“Ungodly Hour” is an extremely modern album, but the sound is reminiscent of the golden era of R&B, and early 2000’s hip-hop. A sound that expands upon the early kings and queens of the era by utilizing what brought songs to the top 40, all while not limiting themselves to traditional standards.

The duo’s harmonies caught the attention of millions of viewers on YouTube, but their first full-length album proves there is a bright future outside of the web-video sphere.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” – Bob Dylan

If someone said to you, “Bob Dylan will create a masterpiece at 79 years old,” how would you have responded?

The legend has continued to be relevant for decades, as new generations of players learn his songs, but his newest release is proof he is one of the greatest songwriters of all time (like you really needed more proof).

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” is the type of album any musician would be proud to name their crown achievement, and somehow it gets pulled into a conversation about Dylan’s greatest individual album. While a new generation of listeners may not understand how wonderful it is to see the musician flourish late in his career, we can all wish this speaks to them the way it has for longtime fans.

Honorable Mentions

“It Is What It Is” – Thundercat

“3.15.20” – Childish Gambino

“Punisher” – Phoebe Bridgers

“Anime, Trauma and Divorce” – Open Mike Eagle

“Long Violent History” – Tyler Childers

Travis’ Top 10

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

In a year defined by depressive restrictions and nostalgia over normality, Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” seems to perfectly provide what we didn’t know we needed: a positive reminder of both past experiences and future expectations. The music throughout the album encapsulates retro genres, like funk and disco, while using electronic and house influences, all to push the envelope on ever-evolving pop music.

Nothing’s necessarily revolutionary in this album, but everything seems just about right. “Don’t Start Now,” one of the more popular from the album, is a disco masterpiece, complete with piano, strings, and great bass line. The title track has some unexpected sci-fi influences, and “Love Again” had great strings. On top of it all, Lipa’s voice is butter, and one of those you instantly recognize.

The album’s strength was measured in success as well; It reached no. 4 on the Top 200 Billboard, 2 in the UK, and 1 on other publications, like People.

“Tickets To My Downfall” – Machine Gun Kelly

I was never a big Machine Gun Kelly fan, until I heard the music he produced along side Blink-182’s Travis Barker. Hit has hit his stride as a moody, crude punk rocker, and I’m sold.

I’m a sucker for the moody, alternative punk rock music of the 90s and 2000s. I’m also a big fan of merging multiple genres to create new sounds. That’s why the wicked drum fills in “bloody valentine” and “concert for aliens” combined with Kelly’s general I-make-dumb-life-choices, hip-hop star vibe work. Some hip-hop sound ideals mixed in with cool chordal progressions make for a slightly weird combination, and I love it. The only think I really don’t care for is Kelly’s actual voice.

But it doesn’t hurt that the track hit no. 1 on US and Canada’s Top 200 Billboard and also for the top Alt and Rock albums.

“Studying Abroad” – Masego

Masego isn’t a big name yet, but as an artist and as a singer, he deserves every bit of his piece of the pie. The Jamaican-American musician has a sound unlike any other, and it. is. good. He’s known for incorporating saxophone with hip-hop in a pseudo jazz fusion. Truly unique.

“Studying Abroad” is more of an EP, but I’m going to count it anyway. It expands upon his early and beginning work with more original music based around an international theme. “Passport” invokes Japan, “Silver Tongue Devil” is rooted in Jamaica, and “Mystery Woman” makes me think of Spanish… or maybe Italian. I’ll let you find out why. As his most expansive release of new music to date, this album deserves major props.

“Petals for Armor” – Hayley Williams

I have always loved Paramore. But this isn’t Paramore anymore, despite how uncomfortable it initially made the band’s lead singer, Hayley Williams. This whole album started off as a therapy exercise for her, but what it blossomed into definitely deserves to make this top 10 list.

Hayley has her iconic voice, but this time, it’s not purely pent up teenage angst. It’s more haunting, more tried and true. Her lyrics are more nuanced than her old work, even though her voice is the same. And it’s not a total departure from Paramore’s pop rock style, which makes the album still accessible to the band’s die-hard fans.

“Petals for Armor” tells of a powerful inner journey: stories of her past demons, her path to recovery and now self love. With some really nice musical moments with vocal mixing, incredible vocals and a few new, edgy sounds, this is an album full of depth and deserving of recognition.

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

I’d be remise to not include Taylor Swift into the top 10, despite my hesitations based on some of her past work. I’ll be the first to say I’m not her biggest fan, and I’ll also follow that up with my admiration for the artist and her ability to take the world by storm, no matter what she does. My respect for her also comes from her origins as a folk and country singer/songwriter. That’s a big part of why I admire “Folklore” and “Evermore,” her two albums from 2020.

“Folklore” seemed incomplete to me, and despite the abrupt shift back to some old roots, this album didn’t do it for me. “Evermore” then came full circle, deepening her connection to her past with songs like “No body, no crime” that brushed the dust off the harmonica and full country band sound. The guitar work is impressive throughout the album, and the title track at the end, a collaboration with Bon Iver, is simply beautiful.

“Never be so polite you forget your power/Never wield such power, you forget to be polite” – lyrics from “Marjorie” that I feel encapsulate this album’s tone. Swift seems re-rooted in who she is and how she began, all while nodding to her continued, incredible success as a bold pop star.

“The Slow Rush” – Tame Impala

Kevin Parker is a genius with the synthesizer. His voice is so smooth. He is pure talent.

“The Slow Rush” might not be everyone’s cup of hallucinogenic tea, but the sounds and grooves it produces are objectively cool. “Lost in Yesterday” has great lyrics and groove, “Borderline” is a bop with a flute, and “Instant Destiny” has such good, musically impressive instrumentals. It’s more than just an album, too. It’s a cohesive experience, and it has earned my respect.

“The Striped Album” – Cory Wong

Here’s another one off the beaten path. Cory Wong continues an impressive collection of original music through his album, “The Striped Album.” The guitarist, songwriter and producer has been showing up in more and more of my favorite music as a guest artist and collaborator, turning already good music into works of art.

“The Striped Album” builds off of what Wong has already continually done so well. It fuses a variety of genres, it’s fresh, it’s complex and it’s highly collaborative. Wong is not afraid to mix sound ideals, like when he has Mr. Talkbox in “Livin’ It Up” or when he brings in hard rock sounds in “Massive.” This guy works hard (he produced two other albums in 2020 alone), and everything he touches seems to sparkle.

“Wonder” – Shawn Mendes

This album has some flaws, but it does boast an impressive resume and a couple really good songs. “Monster” is an especially powerful insight into to fame of young artists, and the pressure it creates. It’s a great collaboration with Justin Bieber, and a solid bop all around.

“Wonder” has been criticized as being far too lovey-dovey, but in a year of introspection, we could use a little happiness. I think many agreed, since it was his fourth album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard top 200. Not bad.

“Changes” – Justin Bieber

It’s not Bieber’s best work musically, but it might just be his greatest accomplishment emotionally, and I’m a sucker for a good comeback story.

Yes, the variety is somewhat lacking. Yes, the mix isn’t that interesting. But this is such a far cry from the kind of music Bieber was making in his hay day of bad decision making, and although we all love the drama, I cheers to this album being the period in the long run-on sentence that has defined his move from party animal to peaceful existence. It’s not high on my rankings, but it deserves to be mentioned.

“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” – Snarky Puppy

Ok so this is kind of cheating since this album isn’t exactly new material, but it’s not bad to give a little shout out to a live album. Usually, I’m not a big fan. I don’t care to hear the crowd, and the mix isn’t always great. But “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” is simply an incredible feat of musical mixing and mastering, and to me, that deserves some kudos.

The Grammy-award winning fusion jazz group has garnered accolade after accolade for ingenious song-writing and completely unique sounds. While none of the songs played in this album are new, the group never stops adding tweaks, twists and spins to older charts, providing an original sonic experience with every performance. That is proven in this album.

