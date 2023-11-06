KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Kansas City’s Union Station.

The local landmark is getting ready for its annual Holiday Reflections display, which this year promises to be the “biggest and brightest yet.”

On Monday, crews started installing a massive fountain inside Union Station’s Grand Plaza for the new liquid fireworks indoor water show called “Fountain Forest.”

The 4,500-square-foot illuminated fountain will put on a show set to holiday songs.

Holiday Reflections fountain (photo via Union Station)

“I’m confident this year, with the spectacular new additions, guests will be in awe at the holiday sights and sounds that fill every corner,” Union Station president and CEO George Guastello said in a release.

Holiday Reflections will also add several new selfie scenes to snap holiday photos, including a new “Kiss Me” wall and a “Lollipop Land.”

Union Station will also have all of its Grand Plaza windows covered with “12 Days of Christmas”-themed curtains to make the show impressive day or night.

The popular walk-through holiday village will run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 1.

Tickets for Holiday Reflections are $7 for weekdays and $10 on weekends. The holiday display will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 through Jan. 1.

And for three nights only, Holiday Reflections will host an after-hours pop-up bar called “Tinsel and ‘Tinis” for adults 21 and older. There will be eight bars inside with themed drinks and more.

“Tinsel and ‘Tinis” is set to run Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 per person.