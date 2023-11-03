KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s November in Kansas City, which means colorful leaves, crisp air and ice skating.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened for the season on Friday morning. This year is the 51st season that the outdoor rink will be open for people to enjoy.

Friday morning, the Ice Terrace opened with a couple hours of free skating. The rink offered a free skate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Starbucks at the Crown Center supported the event with free coffee and hot chocolate, along with sweet treats and pastries.

The Ice Terrace is open now until March 10, 2024, for the winter season.

Admission for adults and children 4 and older costs $9, with an additional $5 fee for skate rentals.

If you want to skate all season long, season passes are available for $130

Here are the Crown Center Ice Terrace hours:

November – January

Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

February and March

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To check on holiday hours, visit the Crown Center website.