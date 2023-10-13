KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It certainly feels like fall outside this weekend in Kansas City, but Crown Center is already preparing for winter.

The Kansas City shopping center announced it will open its popular ice skating rink, the Ice Terrace, on Nov. 3. This will be the Ice Terrace’s 51st year.

Crown Center will once again host free skating for the Ice Terrace’s opening day. Kansas City-area residents can skate for free from 6-9 a.m. Nov. 3 and enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate.

After that, admission to the outdoor skating rink is $9 for adults and kids 4 and older. Children under 4 are free. Skate rentals are $5.

If you want to skate all season long, season passes are available for $130. There are also group rates available with a reservation at 816-274-8411.

Here are the Crown Center Ice Terrace hours for 2023-24:

November – January:

Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

February – March:

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day, 3-10 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, closed

New Year’s Eve, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day, noon to 9 p.m.