KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It might be a warm fall week in Kansas City, but winter isn’t far away. That’s why one Kansas City winter tradition is ready to open for the season.

The Crown Center Ice Terrace opens Friday for its 50th year.

The Ice Terrace will open at 6 a.m. Friday with free admission until 9 a.m. There will also be complimentary coffee, cocoa and pastries.

After that, admission to the outdoor skating rink is $8 for adults and kids 4 and older. Children under 4 are free. Skate rentals are $5.

If you want to skate all season long, season passes are available for $120.

The Ice Terrace will be using a reservation system this season, and guests are required to book their arrival time in advance. Reservations are open 6 days at a time, including the current day. Reservations are not required for the opening day free skate.

Here are the Crown Center Ice Terrace hours:

November, December and January

Sunday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

February and March

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.