‘Dancing With the Stars: Live!’ tour coming to Arvest Bank Theatre in KC

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 06: Peta Murgatroyd and Valentin Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy perfom diring “Dancing With the Stars: Live!” “Dance All Night Tour” – New York, New York at Beacon Theatre on January 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the popular TV show, “Dancing With the Stars,” can get excited. The show’s live tour is making a KC stop at the Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland in March, 2020.

“Dancing With the Stars: Live!” is a production featuring popular dancers from the TV show in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style ranging from Tango to Foxtrot, Cha-Cha to Waltz and more, according to the show’s website.

American model Sailor Brinkley-Cook will be the special guest star for the Kansas City performance, as well as the following performance in Omaha on March 11.

The 2020 tour is the longest “Dancing With the Stars” tour to date, according to the website.

Door prices range from $39.50 to $85. Find tickets and more information, here.

See more tour dates and information on the tour’s website.