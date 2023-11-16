KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Daniel Tiger and his friends of “Neighborhood of Make-Believe” are coming to Kansas City for a brand-new adventure.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day,” based on the PBS Kids TV series, will take place on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

In this new adventure, Daniel learns just what it takes to be king. Beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate children and grown-ups alike with new songs to sing along to, magical moments and surprise guests along the way.

The event will be filled with “tiger-tastic” fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $35 at danieltigerlive.com or kauffmancenter.org.