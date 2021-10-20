Did you know? Original ‘Halloween’ film first premiered in Kansas City in 1978

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The latest installment in the Michael Myers saga, “Halloween Kills,” is making a killing at the North American box office with $50.4 million from 3,705 locations its first weekend. The film is also available for people to watch at home.

John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” film grossed $47,1160,000 in North America with an estimated $325,000 budget, according to IMDB.

The legendary slasher film also has also has a connection to the metro with its original premiere taking place on October 25, 1978 at downtown Kansas City’s AMC Empire Theatre, later the Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet. B&B Theatres now operates the downtown theater, built in 1921.

So why did the 1978 film premiere in Kansas City?

Many, including Carpenter, didn’t think the film would be thought of kindly with horror films not really being popular as they are today. The low-budget slasher thriller was aimed at smaller markets and drive-ins for younger audiences.

Distribution rights were later picked up for Philadelphia and New York City, and the 1978 film debuted nationwide in 198 theaters.

In the first week of November 1978, “Halloween” grossed $1.2 million, greatly surpassing its budget, according to screenrant.com.

The latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” picks up where David Gordon Green’s 2018 “Halloween” left off, on the same bloody night, with Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode.