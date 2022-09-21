The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on Saturday unveiled the first details about its next world premiere exhibit that will be heading to Kansas City in 2023.

In February, the Philadelphia museum will debut another highly anticipated exhibition, this one focused entirely on Disney. Dubbed “Disney100: The Exhibition,” it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Co., which debuted in 1923.

The exhibition, which was first announced last year, will span 15,000 square feet and feature 10 themed galleries. The goal of the exhibit is to bring Disney to life for visitors, something that will be achieved in part through interactive installations and immersive technology.

“Disney100: The Exhibition” will include moving stories and behind-the-scenes looks at some of the company’s most iconic films, details about how some of its theme park attractions were created, as well as how some characters, movies and shows came to fruition.

Following its residency in Philadelphia, the exhibit will make stops in Chicago and Kansas City. Dates for the next exhibit stops have not been announced.