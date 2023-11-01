KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disney’s 100 year anniversary is being celebrated all over the U.S., including right here in Kansas City.

In partnership with the Walt Disney Archives, Union Station officials announced on Wednesday that “Disney 100: The Exhibition” will be coming to KC in May of 2024.

The release says this is one of the largest and most immersive projects the Walt Disney Archives has ever put together. Kansas City is one of the first three cities to host this North American tour bringing more than 250 Disney artifacts to various locations for these special events.

Iconic Disney shows and movies will also be featured in creative and immersive ways, to go along with the rich Walt Disney history, that includes his time spent growing up in Missouri and living in Kansas City.

“Guests will step into Disney100: The Exhibition and experience 100 years of Disney history like never before,” said Becky Cline, Director, Walt Disney Archives.

“We are excited to bring the tour to Kansas City – a place that was instrumental in Walt’s life. It was here where he forged his storytelling skills and his creative passion. Everything Walt did began with storytelling. It is the essence of Disney magic.”

Disney created his first commercial film in Kansas City and met the KC legend and Mickey Mouse designer, Ub Iwerks. They first met while working at the Pesmen-Rubin Art Studio in Kansas City, before becoming business partners.

Together their storytelling would set creative standards for the company “Disney” that was eventually created by Walt and his brother Roy Disney in 1923.

“Our leadership team has worked tirelessly over the last three years to ensure we were able to bring Walt and his story back to Kansas City, where his animation career began,” George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station, said.

“We have a long-time partnership with Semmel Exhibitions, and when we heard The Walt Disney Company was creating an exhibition celebrating its 100th anniversary, we knew we had to bring it here – to Kansas City – where the roots of Walt Disney run deep.”

At the announcement event Wednesday morning, Kaye Malins from the Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, Missouri was in attendance to tell stories from Disney’s early life in Marceline and Kansas City.

Wednesday’s event featured “magical moments from start to finish with eye-popping visuals, themed live music by UMKC,” and more. KC Mayor Quinton Lucas was also in attendance.

“Union Station is where Kansas City creates memories, and this is yet another opportunity for our institution to celebrate some of the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe,” Ray Kowalik, Board Chairman, Union Station, said.

“We welcome new and returning guests of every age to rediscover some of their favorite stories while inspiring a spirit of adventure. All are welcome to come experience the magic of Disney, right here at Kansas City’s favorite place to celebrate.”

Tickets are now available at the Union Station website and what each ticket price gets you can be found below.

Opens May 24, 2024

Admission Prices (Excluding taxes and fees):

FIRST ACCESS PASS: $100

Be the first to experience the exhibition.

This ticket provides one-time entry during the FIRST weekend of Disney100: The Exhibition.

Admission is opening weekend only (very limited quantity available) and includes the following collectible items: Disney100 Mickey Ears Disney100: The Exhibition VIP Pass & Branded Lanyard Disney100: The Exhibition Pin



VIP VOUCHER $50

Includes the flexibility to visit the exhibition at your convenience for one-time entry any day except opening weekend.

Includes the following collectible items: Disney100: The Exhibition VIP Pass & Branded Lanyard Disney100: The Exhibition Pin



VISIT ANYTIME VOUCHER: $30

Includes the flexibility to visit at your convenience for one-time entry any day except opening weekend.

Additional ticket options, exhibition dates, and hours of operation will be released at a later date.