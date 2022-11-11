KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pop-up bars are once again popping up all across the Kansas City area, which means it’s time for clever cocktails, strings of Christmas lights and holiday cheer.

This year, there are more pop-ups than ever before in Kansas City, with over a dozen across the metro.

They’ve become one of the biggest holiday trends. Just a few years ago, the first holiday bars were taking off, and now you can find one in every Kansas City entertainment district.

Their themes have become more and more creative, and there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a Grinch or a jolly elf.

From Christmas classics and ugly sweaters to winter wonderlands and sparkling lights, all of these bars are sure to impress. And many have themed cocktails and more holiday fun in store for guests.

Here are 13 holiday-themed pop-up bars to check out in the Kansas City area:

Winter Skies

A once-popular Kansas City restaurant is reinventing itself and plans to reopen after 11 years, this time as a winter pop-up bar.

Skies Kansas City is located at the top of the Sheraton Crown Center hotel. The rotating restaurant closed in 2011, but now KC-area residents can get incredible views of the city once again — with some holiday cheer.

Winter Skies opens Dec. 1, and will be open select days. But organizers said it won’t be spinning this time (after all, it hasn’t rotated in over a decade).

Skies Kansas City is taking reservations online. Tickets are $35, which includes the reservation fee and 3-hour parking. The reservation fee does not go toward your tab. Each reservation is good for 2 hours. Guests can also reserve the whole space for holiday parties.

Winter Skies Kansas City will open as a popup bar atop Crown Center on Dec. 1, 2022. Photo courtesy Skies Kansas City

Miracle

The popular holiday pop-up Miracle is back once again, this time with locations on the Country Club Plaza and Power & Light.

At Miracle, you’ll find over-the-top décor, holiday-themed cocktails and extremely festive cheer everywhere you look. Your favorite ugly Christmas sweater or your sparkly holiday party outfit would both work perfectly here.

The Plaza location, at 4807 Jefferson St., opens Nov. 24, and the P&L location, at 1323 Walnut St., opens Nov. 25. Miracle is also returning to Rockhill Grille in the Crossroads district for a private event space only.

Reservations are already open online to secure a table and no wait at the door. Reservations are $20 and last for 2 hours. But both Miracle locations will also be open to walk-ins.

How the Conductor Club Stole Christmas

“Cheer up, dude. It’s Christmas.” The Conductor Club at Union Station is channeling the Grinch for its pop-up bar this holiday season.

The Conductor Club’s pop-up will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays — plus additional days in December. You can also rent the entire space for holiday parties.

Reservations are already open online. There’s a $5 fee per person to hold your reservation; part of that fee will be donated to the Union Station Preservation Fund. The cozy club has a maximum capacity of 40 people, so organizers recommend making a reservation.

A Pop Up Before Christmas

Halloween terrors and Christmas spirit come together at A Pop-Up Before Christmas. Deep Roots in Kansas City, Kansas, is hosting a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed pop-up this season.

The pop-up opens Nov. 12 through Dec. 31. Reservations are recommended and can be made online here.

On top of unique drinks and treats, there will be live music, entertainment, trivia, musical bingo and more on various days of the week.

Fetch the Halls

“Stop trying to make ‘fetch’ happen.”

Vignettes Bar in North Kansas City, which has become known for its monthly themes, is wearing pink this holiday season. All the cool moms, plastics and band geeks are invited to this “Mean Girls”-themed holiday pop-up.

You can sign the Burn Book and enjoy trivia, music bingo and a live talent show on various days of the week.

Fetch the Halls opens Nov. 18, and reservations are already open online.

Snowbound

Snowbound in 2020

Bundle up for a trip to the ski lodge … in North Kansas City. Chicken N Pickle is bringing its holiday pop-up back, so hop off the ski lift at this Northland bar’s rooftop.

Snowbound will take you back with a retro vibe, an “apres-ski” theme and maybe an appearance from Bigfoot.

Reservations are already open to book up to two weeks in advance, and it costs $15. Snowbound opens Nov. 18.

Sippin’ Santa

Santa wears a Hawaiian shirt at this Kansas City bar! Enjoy fruity drinks and some holiday cheer because Sippin’ Santa is back once again at Julep in Westport this year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of escaping to a beach during the holidays, this is the pop-up bar for you. You’ll find umbrella drinks, tropical birds and a beachy atmosphere.

New this year, Sippin’ Santa is also expanding to both of KC’s Taco Republic locations in Kansas City, Kansas, and Prairie Village.

Sippin’ Santa opens Nov. 21 at Taco Republic locations and Nov. 30 at Julep. Reservations are open now for $15; part of that fee will be donated to the AAPI Victory Fund and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Sippin’ Santa in 2019

Nine Zero One Igloo Bar

Even on the Fontaine Hotel’s rooftop, you can stay warm inside a decorated igloo while still getting a great view of the Kansas City skyline.

New this year, Nine Zero One has different themed igloos, a log cabin, and a glamping experience. This luxury pop-up bar also offers indoor canopy tables and bar and lounge space.

Nine Zero One opens Nov. 25. Make reservations online.

Drastic Mensches

Cocktail bar Drastic Measures in Shawnee is celebrating Hanukkah at its holiday pop-up, which will be open for a limited time only. Drastic Mensches will run from Dec. 19-24, no reservations required.

Half of all sales will go to Jewish organizations and help to combat antisemitism, the bar said.

Rec Deck the Halls

Boulevard Brewing Co. is bringing its holiday pop-up back again, transforming the fourth-floor Rec Deck. The Rec Deck will have a festive food and drink menu, keepsake glassware and shuffleboard courts for plenty of holiday fun.

Rec Deck the Halls opens Nov. 25 and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and other special dates.

Two-hour seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for a $5 cover charge (card only), and a portion of proceeds will benefit GIFT. Groups of 8-30 will require a reservation online. You can also rent the Rec Deck for a holiday party.

Krampus Bar

Naughty or nice? If think you deserve coal in your stocking this holiday season, this pop-up might be for you. It seems something spooky has come to town this holiday season.

Krampus is a horned figure Central and Eastern Alpine folklore who scares children who has misbehaved during the Christmas season. Now he’s coming to this KC pop-up.

This pop-up opens on Nov. 25 at 9th and State, located at 1717 W. 9th St. in Kansas City. Reservations are already open online for $5.

Deck the District

North Kansas City’s Iron District is turning its shipping container center into a holiday pop-up. Organizers have transformed the upper deck into a cozy Christmas experience, insulated and heated.

Deck the District will feature all the best Iron District vendors plus cocktails from Tiki Huna.

Reservations are already open online for $5, and Deck the District will run from Nov. 17-Dec. 17.

Who’s Holiday Party

Things are turning green at this holiday pop-up. You’ll find the Who Family at this party at The Social in Shawnee, but the Grinch will be there, too.

Grinch-themed food and cocktails will be served up at Who’s Holiday Party.

Reservations are open online for $5 per person, and the pop-up opens Nov. 17.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.