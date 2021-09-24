Don’t miss these fall festivals and events in the Kansas City area

Zip Trip: Louisburg is home to more than a cider mill, they have lions, tigers and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather is cooling down in Kansas City, and it’s officially fall. Soon, we’ll see the leaves start changing color, and we’ll be turning our heaters on.

The fall calendar is full of things to do, especially if you’re a fan of apple cider, craft fairs, jousting knights or warm chili.

Here are seven upcoming fall festivals you don’t want to miss:

Kansas City Renaissance Festival: Sept. 4 – Oct. 17

Hear ye, hear ye! Open every weekend, rain or shine, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival is back this year after canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic. Enjoy medieval-inspired games, food, entertainment, art and music.

Liberty Fall Festival: Sept. 24-26

Celebrating its 44th year, the Liberty Fall Festival brings together over 200 artists and vendors, so the fall shopping opportunities are “second to none,” organizers say. Plus, there are two stages for entertainment, tons of food options, and a carnival for kids, making this a great option for families.

Louisburg Ciderfest: Sept. 25-26, Oct. 2-3

This popular festival at the Louisburg Cider Mill has been exciting fall lovers for generations. Of course, you can all things apple cider-related, but you can also munch on kettle corn and fried pickles. The 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch and hayrides are sure to keep the little ones busy.

Overland Park Fall Festival: Sept. 25

Head to downtown Overland Park for this family-friendly festival. Organizers have plenty of concerts, local performances and kids entertainment scheduled. Or get ready to shop at the artisan fair or farmers market where you can browse through booths from artists, makers and local farmers.

Kansas City Oktoberfest: Oct. 1-2

Presented by KC Bier Company, this is the Kansas City area’s largest Oktoberfest celebration. Grab some authentic German-style beer and food and enjoy all the music and activities. New this year, anyone over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into the event at Crown Center.

Weston Applefest: Oct. 2-3

Plan a day trip to Weston, Missouri, for the 33rd annual Applefest. The celebration kicks off with a parade and offers crafts booths, produce vendors and apple picking. You can also enjoy the city’s famous apple dumplings, pies and cookies and apple cider doughnuts.

Lenexa Chili Challenge: Oct. 8-9

It’s the perfect fall meal: a warm bowl of chili. About 200 teams usually compete in Lenexa’s Chili Challenge each year, which means there are a ton of samples to try! The teams also serve up wings and salsa, too. The teams host private parties while they prep on Friday night and serve up all their delicious food on Saturday.