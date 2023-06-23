KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Day is almost here, and there are plenty of opportunities to see fireworks across the Kansas City area.

Some Independence Day events and fireworks displays are scheduled for the weekend, with even more planned on the actual holiday. Fireworks fans could see five days’ worth of shows in the KC area.

Here are over 20 firework displays and Fourth of July celebrations, listed by date, worth checking out:

Bonner Springs’ Kelly Murphy Park – July 29

Get in the holiday spirit early at the annual Bonner Blast event. Enjoy dinner from a local food truck. City Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. before fireworks take off at about 9:15 p.m. Make sure to bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Shawnee’s Stump Park – June 30

The annual Parked event kicks off July 4th weekend celebrations in Shawnee. The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with different food trucks to choose from, a live band, vendors, activities for children, and sprinklers in the fields before ending the night with a full fireworks display around 9:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but parking is very limited. There will be a shuttle available at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets.

KCK’s Pierson Park – June 30

Kansas City, Kansas, is hosting a free firework show for families at Pierson Park. The display is planned to start at approximately 9:45 p.m. Make sure to arrive early; the city said once all the parking lots are full, the entrances into the park will be closed.

Raymore’s Recreation Park – June 30

Find food trucks, kids activities, live music and more at Raymore’s Spirit of America Celebration to kick off the holiday weekend. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks start just after dusk, around 9:15-9:25 p.m. Admission is free.

Smithville’s Fork Park – July 1

This fireworks show always has a beautiful background! Smithville Parks & Rec will host its annual fireworks display at Smith’s Fork Park, right on Smithville Lake. The show is set to start at dusk, roughly 9 p.m. You can watch the show from the park, on the lake or from the campground.

Lansing’s Towne Center – July 1

Lansing’s Independence Days Celebration starts off with live music, food trucks and rides at 3 p.m. The fireworks display is set to start around 10 p.m.

Independence Visitor’s Center – July 1

The city is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Independence Stake for the annual Independence Day celebration. There will be live music, food trucks and, of course, fireworks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Blue Springs High School – July 1

Celebrate America’s holiday at the annual Red, White & Blue Springs. There will be live music, local vendors and fireworks, of course. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Bishop Miege High – July 3

The cities of Fairway, Roeland Park and Westwood are once again joining together to host their annual fireworks show at Bishop Miege High School. The show starts at dark, roughly 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will be set off from the baseball field behind the school. The Bishop Miege parking lot will be closed once all parking spots are filled.

Lee Summit’s Legacy Park – July 3

This free Independence Day event in Lee’s Summit will feature food trucks, DJs, and children’s activities. Then don’t miss the fireworks show to wrap up the night. The gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Edgerton’s Martin Creek Park – July 3

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a community picnic where there will be hot dogs and burgers while supplies last. This free family-friendly event will also feature inflatables, face painting, a DJ and more. The fireworks take off around 9:45 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket or chairs.

Edgerton leaders say parking is limited at the park. There is additional parking across the street at Big Bull Creek Park, and there will be free shuttles available, running from City Hall and Edgerton Elementary.

Kearney Amphitheater – July 3

The Kearney Amphitheater is hosting band KC Groove Therapy at its annual fireworks celebration. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with free inflatable air toys for kids, free cotton candy for all, concessions available and more. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Liberty’s Capitol Federal Sports Complex – July 3

The annual Liberty Fest will feature food trucks, a beer garden, live music and more. The event starts at 6 p.m. with Lost Wax performing at 8 p.m. and fireworks lighting up the sky at 10 p.m. If you want to park at the sports complex, you have to purchase a parking pass in advance.

National World War I Memorial – July 4

Kansas City’s largest fireworks display is back again at the National WWI Memorial. Bring your blanket or chair and gather on the lawn for the Stars and Stripes Picnic starting at 3 p.m.

There will dozens of local vendors, plus Kansas City native Casi Joy will perform with a fireworks display to follow around 9:40 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

Downtown Parkville – July 4

Downtown Parkville has a full day of festivities planned for Fourth of July. The fun starts with a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. Then fireworks blast off at 9:30 p.m. Main Street and English Landing Park are prime spots to watch. For a full events schedule and parking, visit Parkville’s website.

Worlds of Fun – July 4

Worlds of Fun’s massive fireworks show is back once again, but this year it will be a bit different. This year’s Fourth of July fireworks display will be part of the amusement park’s “50 Nights of Fire” show. The celebration features pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

Overland Park’s Corporate Woods Founders’ Park – July 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Overland Park at the annual Star Spangled Spectacular. Visitors can enter the park all day, but the food trucks and live music start at 5 p.m. Fireworks will start at about 10 p.m. Make sure to bring your blanket or chair.

Olathe’s College Boulevard Activity Center – July 4

Olathe’s annual July 4th fireworks display will take place at the College Boulevard Activity Center. The show is scheduled to start at at dark, approximately 9:45 p.m.

Leawood’s City Park – July 4

Celebrate the Fourth all day in Leawood! The city’s annual Celebration in the Park kicks off at noon when the aquatic center opens. Then there will be kids activities, live entertainment from the KC All Stars, and local vendors starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks take off at approximately 9:45 p.m.

There is limited free parking on Tomahawk Creek Parkway, so there are also free shuttles running all day to the park.

De Soto’s Riverfest Park – July 4

De Soto’s Fourth of July celebration starts at 7 p.m. with local vendors and the Good Sam Club Band playing. Then the fireworks show lights up the sky at approximately 9:45 p.m. Don’t forget your lawn chair or blanket.

Platte City’s Rising Star Splash Park – July 4

Start celebrating bright and early in Platte City with live entertainment, music, food trucks and family-friendly activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. KC Wolf will make an appearance, and there will be a flag football tournament, too. Then later that night, find a spot at the Platte County School District campus for fireworks at 10 p.m.