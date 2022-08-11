KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Demand for the Eagles’ Hotel California 2022 Tour has extended the tour adding a stop in Kansas City in November.

The concert, which features an entire performance of the “Hotel California” album from start to finish will come to the T-Mobile Center on Wednesday, November 23.

A short intermission after the album performance will be followed by more great hits from the Eagles.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and the band will be accompanied by a full orchestra and choir ensemble.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

