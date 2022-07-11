KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans waiting to sing the hit song “Shining Star” with Earth, Wind, & Fire will have to wait.

The band was scheduled to play at Starlight Theatre Tuesday evening, June 12, at 7 p.m.

Starlight said due to unforeseen circumstances, the Earth, Wind & Fire show has been postponed.

The venue asks fans to hold onto tickets. They will be honored for the new show when a date and time is announced.

Earth Wind & Fire is also touring with Carlos Santana, although the popular guitarist was not scheduled to join the band in Kansas City.

Santana collapsed on while performing during a concert last week.

The two groups also postponed their concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati Saturday, July 9.

