KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grammy Award-winning superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his “+-=÷x” (or Mathematics) Tour to Kansas City this weekend.

Sheeran will take the stage on Saturday, marking his second time headlining at Arrowhead Stadium. In 2018, over 50,000 fans packed the stadium.

Tickets are still on sale on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from $20-79. Arrowhead will be set up with Sheeran’s stage in the center and fans all around, including on the field.

His Mathematics show pulls hits from all his albums, creating a two-hour setlist. Sheeran will also be joined by special guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

If you’re heading to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, here’s what you need to know:

Schedule

Parking gates open at Arrowhead Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday and stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Opening acts take the stage starting at 6 p.m., so fans who want to see Khalid and Cat Burns should be in their seats by then.

Arrowhead is a mobile-entry stadium, so all tickets will be on your mobile device. Fans are encouraged to save to their mobile wallet for easy access before arriving.

Parking

Parking passes must be purchased in advance for Saturday’s concert; payments will not be accepted at the parking gates.

Passes are $47 per vehicle or $120 if you’re bringing in a bus.

Tickets and parking passes are mobile-only, and fans are encouraged to save to their mobile wallet for easy access before arriving.

If you’re planning to take a rideshare or are getting dropped off/picked up, Arrowhead’s designated spot is at the Missouri Welcome Center on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Security

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, which means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag measuring 12-by-6-by-12 inches; a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag; or a small clutch bag into the stadium.

Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed. Exceptions are made for items that are medically necessary upon inspection.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead. Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited items here.