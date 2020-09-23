Elton John reschedules Kansas City show after postponing mid-pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sir Elton John is coming to the newly named T-Mobile Center in a year and a half after postponing his original appearance due to the coronavirus.

The acclaimed artist is scheduled to bring his “Farwell Yellow Brick Road” tour to Kansas City on Feb. 1, 2022. The new show dates were announced on his website on Sept. 23.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” Elton John said on social media. “But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

John originally brought the same show to Kansas City in February 2019. The tour was so successful that it was extended, adding another stop back in KC. That show was originally scheduled for July 8, when the arena was still called the Sprint Center. However, the pandemic shuttered performance venues and forced acts to either cancel or reschedule.

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performance and ticketholders will receive more information soon, according to the website.

Elton John originally hoped to start shows back up in North America in 2021. However, uncertainty remains around the pandemic and social distancing rules as companies work to create a useable vaccine.

The tour will start back up in Europe in fall 2021. See more show dates on Elton John’s website.