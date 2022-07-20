KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans survived the heat to rock Kauffman Stadium with Joan Jett, Poison, and Def Leppard Tuesday afternoon.

Eric Stonestreet and his fiancé were among the group. Granted they had better seats to sing along to “Talk Dirty to Me” and other hits.

The actor and Kansas City, Kansas native shared a picture on Instagram showing the couple with Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Stonestreet and Michaels sported the same t-shirts in the picture.

“Thanks Bret for taking such great care and having us on stage! It was awesome. Folks if you don’t know, Bret and the fellas are as genuine as they come,” Stonestreet wrote.

Stonestreet also reminisced about his days before Hollywood called and how far he’s come since then.

“I worked security at sandstone amphitheater in KC for the Poison and Tesla concert circa 1987/88, so this tonight was quite a full circle moment. 🤘🏻,” Stonestreet said.

Stonestreet graduated from Piper High School in 1990. He worked his way up from crowd control to the center of the rock star stage.

