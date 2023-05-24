KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour are hard to get, and now experts are warning fans how to avoid getting ripped off.

“The Eras” tour tickets are some of the most sought-after tickets in recent history, but it also means there plenty of scammers out there trying to take advantage.

Taylor Swift is scheduled to come to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and 8.

For fans who are still trying to snag a seat, the Better Business Bureau is warning fans where they should purchase them from — and where they shouldn’t.

The agency has seen a number of scams reported across the country where people are losing hundreds of dollars.

One scam involves people selling edited photos of tickets on secondary marketplaces.

Scammers are also copying and pasting actual electronic tickets and selling them to multiple buyers. Then when those people get to the gate, the tickets won’t scan and fans are left stuck outside.

The Better Business Bureau recommends buying your tickets through the stadium’s box office or official website.

But because the demand for Taylor Swift tickets has been so high, getting tickets that way after the initial sale hasn’t worked out for many. That’s why they’re turning to the secondary market where some run into scams.

The BBB says the biggest red flag is scammers who use high pressure and low prices, trying to make fast sales because they know fans are desperate to see the show.

The agency also encourages fans to use a credit card when making their purchase. That way if you’re scammed, you have better protection to get the charge reversed.

But be hesitant about any ticket price that seems too good to be true. Fake websites with low-price tickets could just be scammers trying to get your credit card information.

Here are a few other tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Only deal with secure websites. These will begin with “HTTPS” and have a “lock” symbol on the address bar.

Use extra caution buying tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other free online listings.

Know the refund policy. Only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides details about the transaction terms. Know what happens when an event cancels or changes dates.

Be alert to high transaction fees on the final page of your purchase. Many low-rated ticket sellers collect all your information before indicating exorbitant fees on the last step.

The agency also warns there are plenty of people selling counterfeit merchandise, trying to pass it off as official apparel. It’s often made of poor materials that shrink or cause problems in the wash.

The BBB says fans should only buy merchandise at the concert venue.