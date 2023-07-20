KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and there are plenty of options for Kansas City-area residents looking to get out of the house.
With World Cup festivities and Chiefs training camp, butterfly festivals and “Barbie” parties, plus county fairs and outdoor movies, there’s something for everyone.
Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 21-23, worth checking out:
World Cup watch party
Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current are partnering to host watch parties for Team USA at KC Live! in the Power & Light District. Tickets to the watch parties are free and available to reserve in advance via SeatGeek. Entry to KC Live! will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday
- Where: KC Live!, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Chiefs Training Camp
Chiefs training camp is officially open to the public starting this Sunday. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days, but the Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.
- When: 9:15 a.m. Sunday
- Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
- Cost: $5, reserve tickets here
Festival of Butterflies
Starting this weekend, Powell Garden’s summer festival returns to celebrate and interact with live butterflies. New this year, the festival will focus on butterflies across cultures, including nights highlighting Mexico, the South Pacific Islands and Japan. The festival runs through Aug. 6.
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included with admission
Pink Paradise Bash
In honor of the new “Barbie” movie, the Westin hotel is throwing a pink pool party this weekend. Enjoy special Pink Paradise punch, photo opportunities and pink floaties in the pool. On Saturday, Shop Local KC will also be there with Barbie-themed merch.
- When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: The Westin, Kansas City
- Cost: Westin day pass required
Platte County Fair
Head to the Platte County Fair to catch the rodeo, livestock shows, demolition derby, carnival and more. Find a full schedule online.
- When: Friday through Sunday
- Where: Platte County Fairgrounds, Tracy
- Cost: $15
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Hear all your favorite Beatles hits in this “mind-blowing performance takes you back in time,” Starlight says. Gates open at an hour before showtime if you want to enjoy dinner and the show under the stars.
- When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Fun in the Sun Kids Fest
Gladstone is hosting its annual family-friendly festival this weekend, featuring games, crafts, food trucks, vendors and more. The city will also have the Cutie Pie Tri, a mini triathlon where kids ride a bike or trike, run and then take a trip down a waterslide.
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Linden Square, Gladstone
- Cost: Free
Lawn Party
The Nelson-Atkins Museum and KC Parks and Rec are teaming up for a massive lawn party at KC’s famed art museum. There will be food trucks, live music, art activities and lawn games.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Nelson-Atkins Museum, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Amelia Earhart Festival
Atchison, Kansas — hometown of Amelia Earhart — will celebrate the famous pilot this weekend to honor her birthday. There will be live music, food, a crafts fair, children’s activities and more. There will also be special activities at the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Find a full schedule online.
- When: Times vary, Friday through Sunday
- Where: Various locations, Atchison
- Cost: Prices vary
Kansas City Block Party
Special Olympics Missouri is having its first-ever Kansas City Block Party where “SOMO athletes and the KC community (can) come together and celebrate.” There will be local entertainment, food, vendors and more.
- When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Special Olympics Missouri, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Current vs Dash
The Kansas City Current have another Challenge Cup match ahead this weekend. It’s the fourth of their six games in group stage, and KC is 2-1 so far in the tournament. But the Current will be without star midfielder Debinha who is playing for Brazil in the Women’s World Cup.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK
- Cost: Find tickets online
Olathe Live!
Dust off your lawn chairs. The outdoor concert series Olathe Live! continues this weekend at Stagecoach Park. Each show is free. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. This week’s show is Almost KISS with Brody Buster.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday
- Where: Stagecoach Park, Olathe
- Cost: Free
WeekEnder
Every Friday in July, kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “Black Panther” with the Damien Gunn Band playing.
- When: 6 p.m. Friday
- Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Art Garden KC
This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City
- Cost: Free
Fortopia
Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
- Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville
- Cost: Included in admission
50 Nights of Fire
New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.
- When: Daily
- Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City
- Cost: Included in park admission
Dreamgirls
Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.
- When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays
- Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park
- Cost: Buy tickets online
Backyard Movies
Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “The Princess Bride.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.
- When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City
- Cost: $5, buy tickets online