KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend is here, and there are plenty of options for Kansas City-area residents looking to get out of the house.

With World Cup festivities and Chiefs training camp, butterfly festivals and “Barbie” parties, plus county fairs and outdoor movies, there’s something for everyone.

Here are over a dozen events going on in the Kansas City area this weekend, July 21-23, worth checking out:

World Cup watch party

Sporting KC and the Kansas City Current are partnering to host watch parties for Team USA at KC Live! in the Power & Light District. Tickets to the watch parties are free and available to reserve in advance via SeatGeek. Entry to KC Live! will begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: KC Live!, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Chiefs Training Camp

Chiefs training camp is officially open to the public starting this Sunday. All sessions are free with the exception of three paid days, but the Chiefs require fans to reserve tickets because of the large interest in the team. Missouri Western will also charge a $5 parking fee.

When: 9:15 a.m. Sunday

Where: Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

Cost: $5, reserve tickets here

Festival of Butterflies

Starting this weekend, Powell Garden’s summer festival returns to celebrate and interact with live butterflies. New this year, the festival will focus on butterflies across cultures, including nights highlighting Mexico, the South Pacific Islands and Japan. The festival runs through Aug. 6.

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included with admission

Pink Paradise Bash

In honor of the new “Barbie” movie, the Westin hotel is throwing a pink pool party this weekend. Enjoy special Pink Paradise punch, photo opportunities and pink floaties in the pool. On Saturday, Shop Local KC will also be there with Barbie-themed merch.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Westin, Kansas City

Cost: Westin day pass required

Platte County Fair

Head to the Platte County Fair to catch the rodeo, livestock shows, demolition derby, carnival and more. Find a full schedule online.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Platte County Fairgrounds, Tracy

Cost: $15

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Hear all your favorite Beatles hits in this “mind-blowing performance takes you back in time,” Starlight says. Gates open at an hour before showtime if you want to enjoy dinner and the show under the stars.

When: 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City

Cost: Buy tickets online

Fun in the Sun Kids Fest

Gladstone is hosting its annual family-friendly festival this weekend, featuring games, crafts, food trucks, vendors and more. The city will also have the Cutie Pie Tri, a mini triathlon where kids ride a bike or trike, run and then take a trip down a waterslide.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Linden Square, Gladstone

Cost: Free

Lawn Party

The Nelson-Atkins Museum and KC Parks and Rec are teaming up for a massive lawn party at KC’s famed art museum. There will be food trucks, live music, art activities and lawn games.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Nelson-Atkins Museum, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Amelia Earhart Festival

Atchison, Kansas — hometown of Amelia Earhart — will celebrate the famous pilot this weekend to honor her birthday. There will be live music, food, a crafts fair, children’s activities and more. There will also be special activities at the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Find a full schedule online.

When: Times vary, Friday through Sunday

Where: Various locations, Atchison

Cost: Prices vary

Kansas City Block Party

Special Olympics Missouri is having its first-ever Kansas City Block Party where “SOMO athletes and the KC community (can) come together and celebrate.” There will be local entertainment, food, vendors and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Special Olympics Missouri, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Current vs Dash

The Kansas City Current have another Challenge Cup match ahead this weekend. It’s the fourth of their six games in group stage, and KC is 2-1 so far in the tournament. But the Current will be without star midfielder Debinha who is playing for Brazil in the Women’s World Cup.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Children’s Mercy Park, KCK

Cost: Find tickets online

Olathe Live!

Dust off your lawn chairs. The outdoor concert series Olathe Live! continues this weekend at Stagecoach Park. Each show is free. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. This week’s show is Almost KISS with Brody Buster.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Stagecoach Park, Olathe

Cost: Free

WeekEnder

Every Friday in July, kick off your weekend on the right foot with Crown Center’s WeekEnder series. The fun starts with a local band and food trucks at the Crown Center Square. Then enjoy a free movie. Bring your own blanket or lawn chair. This week’s movie is “Black Panther” with the Damien Gunn Band playing.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Crown Center Square, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Art Garden KC

This weekly art festival at the Berkley Riverfront features over 90 vendors with unique jewelry, decor, clothing, art and more. There will also be food trucks, kids crafts, and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park, Kansas City

Cost: Free

Fortopia

Powell Gardens’ playful outdoor exhibit is back this summer. Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, and the exhibit has four new forts this year as well as four favorites from last year.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: Powell Gardens, Kingsville

Cost: Included in admission

50 Nights of Fire

New this year for its 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun is hosting “50 Nights of Fire” each night from June 24 to Aug. 12. The evening celebration will feature pyrotechnics, drone technology, music and more.

When: Daily

Where: Worlds of Fun, Kansas City

Cost: Included in park admission

Dreamgirls

Get ready for New Theatre’s production of “Dreamgirls.” The theatre says, “Your soul will sing with this dazzling, six-time Tony Award winning R&B rollercoaster ride through 1960s show business.” The show runs until Sept. 10.

When: Various times, Tuesdays through Sundays

Where: New Theatre and Restaurant, Overland Park

Cost: Buy tickets online

Backyard Movies

Screenland Armour’s Backyard Movie series is back this summer for flicks each week in the back parking lot. This weekend’s movie is “The Princess Bride.” The show starts at sundown, and doors open 45 minutes before. Outside food and drinks, except water, are not allowed.

When: 8:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Screenland Armour, North Kansas City

Cost: $5, buy tickets online