KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kenny Chesney drought is almost over for country music fans.

After postponing his tours in 2020 and 2021, Chesney brings his “Here and Now 2022” tour to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium over the 4th of July weekend.

Tickets to the concert are still available.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the stadium.

Weather

First things first, there is a chance for rain and the possibility of storms Saturday.

The KC Chiefs’ event staff said the concert is a rain-or-shine show. Chesney will take the stage even if it’s raining. However, if there are storms, organizers have a weather plan in place for fans who are inside the stadium to make sure everyone is safe.

Listen to an announcement from Chesney himself, or someone over the speakers inside the stadium. Follow those instructions as well as instructions from stadium personnel, if necessary.

Opening Acts

Chesney is bringing along some friends on his “Here and Now” tour for the concert that starts around 5 p.m. Saturday.

They include:

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Carley Pearce

Alcoholic Beverages

Leave your party in the parking lot. Outside alcohol is not allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans may also want to limit consumption before reaching stadium gates. Arrowhead warns guests who are intoxicated or impaired may be refused admission.

Guests under the age of 35 are required to show valid ID when buying alcoholic beverages. Only two alcoholic beverages per ID will be sold at a time.

Bags

Arrowhead staff suggest you leave bags at home, if at all possible.

If you need to carry a bag, it must meet the NFL Clear Bag Policy, event for the concert.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Small clutch bags that are 4.5″ x 6.5″ or smaller.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Please be advised that a limited number of lanes will be offered for guests with bags, which could impact your wait time to get through the gates.

Banners and Signs

Go ahead, show Kenny some love!

Banners and signs are permitted inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as long as they do not interfere with other guest’s sight-lines.

Signs must be 3′ x 5′ or smaller and cannot include a pole.

All signs are subject to security screening. Any sign deemed inappropriate by security will not be allowed inside.

Make sure you don’t hang your sign on a wall, rail, or any padding inside Arrowhead.

Binoculars

If you really want to get up close to Kenny Chesney, binoculars are allowed, but they can’t be carried within a case or bag of any kind.

Cell Phones

Cell phones are allowed inside the stadium, but recording videos on it is prohibited.

Guests may be asked to delete any video footage captured, according to the Chiefs.

Portable charging stations are available for guests in need of re-charging their mobile devices.

Field Level: 129

CommunityAmerica Club Level: 221

Upper Level: 305; 336

Chewing Tobacco and Smoking

Chewing tobacco is prohibited at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smoking of any kind, including vaping, is prohibited.

Concerns

Text “CHIEFS” [space] YOUR LOCATION AND ISSUE TO 816-920-4237. Standard SMS rates apply.

Use this communication method to report fan conduct or stadium issues confidentially and efficiently. Guests can text four hours prior to the concert, during the game, and one hour after the concert.

You can also tweet @GEHAField with issues.

Coolers

Coolers are not allowed inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for safety and security reasons.

Credit Cards

The following credit cards are accepted at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: MasterCard, American Express, Visa and Discover.

Emergencies

During emergency situations, report as much information as possible to the nearest event stadium personnel. In the event of an emergency, follow stadium personnel instructions and any announcements broadcasted over the public-address system.

Should guests need immediate assistance, please notify the nearest security guard, police officer, or visit a Fans First Booth.

CommunityAmerica Club Level guests may visit a concierge location.

In case of an emergency, where it is needed to contact stadium personnel on event day, call 816-920-4237 for assistance.

Firearms

For safety and security, firearms and weapons of any kind are prohibited in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Chiefs.

First Aid

The University of Kansas Health System First Aid stations provides trained doctors, nurses and EMTs onsite to provide basic and emergency medical services for guests.

First aid stations are located at the following locations:

Field Level: Sections 114; 132

CommunityAmerica Club Level: By Hy-Vee Ramp Doors and Section 241

Upper End Zone: Sections 316; 339

Upper Side Line: Sections 307; 329

Lost and Found

Found articles may be turned into any Fans First Booth or CommunityAmerica Club Level concierge desk and will be immediately logged by the attendant.

The items will be kept at that location until the crowd has exited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium following the concert.

Guests missing an item should visit the Arrowhead lost and found website to complete a lost and found submission.

Parking

Parking lot gates open at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stadium gates open at 4 p.m.

Once a fan leaves the stadium, reentry is not permitted.

Ride-Hailing Services

zTrip riders can be dropped off and picked up on the east side of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium across from Lot A/B on Red Coat Drive.

Guests and non-zTrip transportation vehicles, including other ride-sharing services, may drop off and pick up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

To drop guests off within the complex, a non-refundable fee of the posted parking price will be charged at the tollgate or a parking pass can be purchased in advance.

Security Screening

All guests will be subject to security screening which may include wanding, pat downs, and the inspection of all bags.

Any prohibited items must be returned to the guest’s vehicle.

Traffic

Traffic moves in a counter-clockwise direction. Gate entry and parking pass determines parking lot.

For more information on direct routes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium please visit www.chiefs.com/parking.

Water

The Chiefs know it will be hot at the concert.

Each fan is allowed to bring one factory-sealed 20 oz. bottle of water into the stadium with them. Water fountains stations are also provided.

