KINGSVILLE, Mo. — The Festival of Butterflies kicked off over the weekend at Powell Gardens. The popular event draws thousands of nature lovers to the botanical garden in Kingsville.

Visitors can see butterflies from across the globe at Powell Gardens until Aug. 6. While the festival is daily, there will be butterflies from different countries each Saturday the festival is running.

Here are the different types of butterflies you can expect to see:

July 22: Butterflies from Mexico

July 29: Butterflies from the South Pacific Islands

Aug. 5: Butterflies from Japan

The Festival of Butterflies runs Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eric Perrette, the lead horticulturist, said there’s plenty of new highlights at this years festival, including an exploratorium. This includes tables with hands-on educational activities to teach kids about butterflies and moths.

“There’s the Polyphemus, the Cecropias and the Luna Moth. There’s a terrarium that has living Luna Moths in it, and each little section focuses on one kind of moth,” Perrette said.

The event also includes music, food and activities from the different cultures represented.

For tickets visit powellgardens.org. The festival is included in Powell Gardens admission.