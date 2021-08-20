Florida Georgia Line cancels upcoming fall tour, including Kansas City show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform on stage during day 1 of 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music duo Florida Georgia Line has canceled its upcoming fall 2021 tour amid rising concerns about COVID-19.

That includes the group’s stop at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center on Oct. 30. Florida Georgia Line also had a show planned in the St. Louis area.

Florida Georgia Line was set to begin its “Love My Country” tour on Sept. 24 in Atlanta. Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin were set to open.

Fans who had already purchased tickets will now get a refund automatically to the original method of payment.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” said FGL’s Tyler Hubbard in a statement.

“We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The duo is now the latest act to call off their tour due to the pandemic.

Just this week — days after he played to roughly 70,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — Garth Brooks canceled the next five shows on his tour, including stops in Cincinnati and Nashville.

Billboard reports stars like Stevie Nicks and Nine Inch Nails have also canceled tours or appearances over the past two weeks.