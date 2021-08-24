Folly Theater now the latest Kansas City venue to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Folly Theater is the latest Kansas City entertainment venue to announce new COVID-related requirements to attend shows.

The theater said guests must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 48 hours to enter the building for public performances. Guests can provide either a physical or digital copy and a photo ID. Beyond the vaccine/test requirement, masks will still be required at all times inside the theater.

In a statement, Folly Theater said at this time it is unable to accommodate children under 12 years old.

The policy change takes effect Sept. 6 and will apply to all guests, staff, crew and volunteers.

The Folly isn’t the only Kansas City venue to make COVID-19 changes.

On Monday, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts — which hosts shows for the Kansas City Ballet, the Kansas City Symphony and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City — announced it will require proof of vaccination and masks as well when in-person performances begin next month.

Live entertainment company AEG Presents said it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who attends or works one of its concerts, events or festivals. The policy will likely impact a number of shows at venues across the U.S., including Arvest Bank Theater at the Midland in Kansas City.

Several other Kansas City bars and restaurants have also announced they’ll required proof of vaccination.

The Folly Theater is also adopting some other COVID-19 policies as it prepares to welcome people back to live performances.

Going forward, the theater will not be providing printed tickets or programs. Paper tickets that have already been issued will be scanned, and all others will be checked digitally. Programs will be available on the theater’s website or via a QR code.

Bar service, concessions and drinking fountains will not be available at this time.

The Folly will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch surfaces before every performances. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building as well. The theater also installed a new HVAC system to improve air quality.