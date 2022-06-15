KANSAS CITY, MO — DoorDash has released the U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars for the year, and four Kansas City metro restaurants have made the cut.

The restaurants are:

aoyama ramen in Olathe, Kansas

Custard’s Last Stand in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Taj Mahal in Kansas City, Missouri

Twisted Fresh in Overland Park, Kansas

Fewer than 1% of restaurants qualified for this list, according to DoorDash. The restaurants on the top-100 are not only the highest rated, but also the most efficient and reliable.

Being on this list is an honor that goes beyond customers enjoying the food, but also includes the condition it arrives, how long it took to arrive and the overall experience.

