FOX4 film critics share their lists of movies related to 9/11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, FOX4 film critics Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons share their memories and favorite movies related to that day.

Shawn Edwards

1. 25th Hour (R)

“25th Hour” is NOT only the best movie about 9/11, it’s also one of Director Spike Lee’s best films — and that’s saying a lot. Not about 9/11 per se — it takes place right after the tragedy. The aftermath brilliantly serves as the backdrop as Ed Norton, a mid-level drug dealer, must reconcile with his best friends, girlfriend and dad before heading to prison.

2. Zero Dark Thirty (R)

“Zero Dark Thirty” is a razor sharp film. It tracks the long, twisted road to Osama Bin Laden’s capture and ultimate killing, beginning on Sept. 11. Jessica Chastain is incredible in this realistic and haunting thriller.

3. Worth (R)

“Worth” is so powerful because it effectively examines the aftermath of 9/11. Michael Keaton, in a career best performance, as lawyer Kenneth Feinberg has to decide how much the people who died are worth. Poignant and powerful, this movie will absolutely pierce your soul.

Russ Simmons

1. United 93 (R)

In the sobering film “United 93,” filmmaker Paul Greengrass brings a heightened, intense, documentary-like realism to the remarkable story of that ill-fated flight. It is never exploitative and lets the events themselves depict the remarkable heroism of everyone involved.

2. World Trade Center (PG-13)

In “World Trade Center,” Nicholas Cage leads a solid cast in a film depicting the noble efforts of the first responders at ground zero. It is a visually impressive movie that is free of most of filmmaker Oliver Stone’s usual political grandstanding. It’s a fitting tribute to the selfless efforts of many, many courageous people.

3. Reign Over Me (R)

Comedian Adam Sandler takes a dramatic turn in the touching movie “Reign Over Me,” the story of a man coping with personal losses after 9/11. He relies on a rekindled friendship with an old pal, played by Kansas City’s own Don Cheadle, to work through his grief. It’s a gentle and affecting film.