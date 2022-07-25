KANSAS CITY, Mo, — We’re still a few months away from the FOX fall premieres, but this weekend fans got a special preview of all-new footage highlighting The Great North’s greatest moments.

For those that couldn’t make the trek to the San Diego yearly convention, FOX is revealing what only those in attendance were lucky enough to see. The Great North returns for an all new season of Animation Domination on FOX4 Sunday, September 25.

An all-new season of FOX shows kicks off this September on FOX4!