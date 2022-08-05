KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new team in town and Kansas City is throwing a huge welcome party.

The Kansas City Outlaws is the city’s Professional Bull Riders Team. The team is based at T-Mobile Center.

A three-day homestand for the Outlaws opens Friday, August 5.

To show the bull riders some Kansas City hospitality, a street festival is planned.

Organizers said the Outlaw Days Street Festival will take over Grand Boulevard from East 14th Street to East 13th Street. The free fun begins at Noon on Saturday.

There will be local food trucks and vendors, a kid’s zone, line dancing lessons, and a motorcycle show.

Roaming performers will also be on Grand. You’ll see a trick roper, musicians, magicians and a world-class fiddle player.

Concerts at the Power & Light District are also scheduled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Outlaw Days Concert on August 6 features David Nail, David Lee Murphy and Josh Abbott Band. The concerts begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the Outlaw Days Concert are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. General Admission tickets are available for $20, and VIP Packages start at $50.

Tickets for the Kansas City Outlaws’ three-day homestand Aug. 5-7 are also on-sale, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster, T-Mobile Center, and PBR.com, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

