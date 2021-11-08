Free movie tickets plus popcorn up for grabs at Screenland Armour this weekend

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Theaters say it’s time to head back to the movies. Pluto TV agrees. The free streaming service is running a promotion called “Back to the Movies” this weekend.
The company is giving away free movie tickets at theaters across the country to support independent and family-run theaters. That includes movies at Screenland Armour in North Kansas City.
Beginning Monday, anyone can go to Screenland Armour during regular business hours and get a free ticket to one of the movies below. A free small popcorn is also included with the ticket.
Here are the movies and show times that qualify for the free promotion:
- Saturday, Nov. 13
- Belfast 2:30 p.m.
- French Dispatch 2:30 p.m.
- Eternals 3:10 p.m.
- tick…tick…BOOM 3:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14
- The French Dispatch 3:45 p.m.
- Belfast 3:30 p.m.
- Eternals 4:10 p.m.
No purchase is necessary to get the free ticket. They’re first-come, first-served until they’re all claimed.