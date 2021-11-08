Free movie tickets plus popcorn up for grabs at Screenland Armour this weekend

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Theaters say it’s time to head back to the movies. Pluto TV agrees. The free streaming service is running a promotion called “Back to the Movies” this weekend.

The company is giving away free movie tickets at theaters across the country to support independent and family-run theaters. That includes movies at Screenland Armour in North Kansas City.

Beginning Monday, anyone can go to Screenland Armour during regular business hours and get a free ticket to one of the movies below. A free small popcorn is also included with the ticket.

Here are the movies and show times that qualify for the free promotion:

Saturday, Nov. 13 Belfast 2:30 p.m. French Dispatch 2:30 p.m. Eternals 3:10 p.m. tick…tick…BOOM 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 The French Dispatch 3:45 p.m. Belfast 3:30 p.m. Eternals 4:10 p.m.



No purchase is necessary to get the free ticket. They’re first-come, first-served until they’re all claimed.