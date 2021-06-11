From music to brews and more, a busy weekend of events planned in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The temperatures won’t be the only reason Kansas City’s entertainment scene is heating up.

On Friday night, Grinders in the Crossroads hosted its first concert since 2019.

“People are excited. They want to get outside their house. They want to see their friends. They want to have a cocktail. They want to hear live music,” said Stretch, the venue’s owner.

They placed 1,500 tickets on sale for the first event — local hip-hop act, Dolewite — but will have a full capacity of 3,000 people the rest of the year, welcoming national artists including Everclear, Fitz and the Tantrums, 311, Soul Asylum, Jamey Johnson and many more.

It’s a far cry from how live events crews spent 2020.

“A friend of mine, we’d do a little concert on his porch fill the front yard with a dozen people,” sound engineer Chris Smedley said.

Saturday beer lovers can enjoy KC Brew Fest at Arrowhead Stadium starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $50.

Speaking of drinks, Wine and Brew will also take place on Independence Square from 4-9 p.m.

But at the Independence event, they won’t have the usual sampling inside restaurants and breweries, but ticketed socially distanced tables on the square.

“We did a hybrid of previous events to make sure that we could invite as many people out as possible, but people that were still a little cautious could stay within their bubble of friends and still have a great time enjoy the outdoors and enjoy going to contributing to a good cause,” said Jeff Rogers, executive director of the Independence Square Association.

That cause will be raising part of the estimated $40,000 needed for the sculpting and installation of a new Harry Truman Statue on the square, commemorating his service in World War I. A table of 6 costs $120.

