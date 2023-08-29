KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks is no stranger to Kansas City, and the country music star says the best gameday experiences have a soundtrack.

That’s why he appeared at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday to introduce “Tailgate Radio.” It’s a new streaming station on the TuneIn app.

Brooks and others said Tailgate Radio will play a mix of music genres.

“So many times, you go to a radio station and it plays only one genre. I want to do something that plays everything, so we did it — pop, rock, country,” TuneIn Radio Program Director Jonny Jazzno said.

Brooks said it’s mean to get sports fans fired up as they wait for their favorite games to begin.

“It’s not only going to do that, it will take you to your favorite game whenever you want,” Brooks said.

But why make the announcement in Kansas City? Brooks explained why the city has a special place in his heart.

The country star’s mother grew up in Kansas City, and Brooks had his very first concert here in 1990. Then when T-Mobile Center opened in 2007, he opened the doors, playing 10 consecutive sold-out shows.

“There’s so many good things here, getting to play the stadium and just the relationships you take from here are something that, to me, is even more valuable than the music,” Brooks said.

Longtime Royals fans likely remember Brooks as a spring training player from 2004. He actually got a hit in one spring training game.

On Tuesday night, he’s due to throw the first pitch when the Royals host the Pirates.