KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A festival with glowing reviews will return to the Kansas City Zoo this fall.

Thousands of people grabbed tickets to explore the GloWild Lantern Festival when it debuted last fall.

It’s back for another year and will soon be glowing with all new creatures and features for its second immersive experience run in the metro.

This time, guess will glow “Around the World” with massive steel and silk creations. Visitors can expect to see landmarks as well as animals and botanicals from all seven continents. Each lantern is created from steel and silk by 151 artists.

The new lanterns will be larger, with some up to 50-feet tall. Other lanterns will have moving parts to intrigue zoo guests.

The creations will be placed along a one-mile route through the Kansas City Zoo.

GloWild: Around the World is expected to open September 29 and run through December 30.

Early bird tickets are currently on sale and start at $19 for Friends of the Zoo members. The tickets are in addition to any daily zoo admission guests would purchase.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, Sept. 11.