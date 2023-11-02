BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Green Day announced Thursday that they will make a stop in the Kansas City metro area next summer.

Green Day will hit the stage in Bonner Springs on Aug. 20, 2024, for their “The Saviors Tour.” They will perform at the Azura Amphitheater.

The band recently released a new single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” and has a new album coming out on Jan. 19, 2024.

The ticket presale begins on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. If you are interested in ticket presales, you can use the code ALURA on the Ticketmaster website.

Tickets for the general public begin on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster website.