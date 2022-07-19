OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Country music fans are gearing up for the grand opening and return of Guitars & Cadillacs to the Kansas City metro.

According to the Blue Valley Post, the grand opening for the new Overland Park location is set for July 28 at 7312 W. 119th Street in Overland Park.

Founded in 1988, Guitars and Cadillacs is back on the scene providing the best in live country music, a rockin’ roadhouse atmosphere for dancing the night away, quality comfort food and drinks to keep the party going. Guitars & Cadillacs

Attached to the venue will be Tequila Flats, a dueling piano bar providing drinks and entertainment.

According to the Guitars and Cadillacs website, live music performances are already planned including Kansas City’s own Casi Joy and Drew Six.

The drink and food menu is inspired by Mexican cuisine.