Halloween fun begins in Kansas City: 10 events, activities to check out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s officially October, and that can only mean one thing: It’s spooky season!

For many, this month puts the spotlight on Halloween and the spooky festivities leading up to it.

If you want to celebrate with haunted fun all month long, there’s plenty to do in Kansas City. Of course, there are a lot of neighborhood trick-or-treating events, but here are 10 events and attractions for any resident in the Kansas City area.

West Bottoms haunted houses

Kansas City’s famed haunted houses, “The Beast” and “The Edge of Hell,” didn’t wait until October to start terrifying guests. They opened in mid-September and will stay open until mid-November.

The haunted houses are open on Friday and Saturday nights and will open for the occasional Thursday and Sunday nights closer to Halloween. You can buy tickets in advance here.

Masks are required inside the haunted houses and all guests are subjected to a temperature check before entering.

Boo Bash

We know it’s Halloween, but we’re leaving scary behind with this one and just planning on a good time. It’s time to “shake ya tailfeather” at Mix 93.3 and Q104’s Boo Bash where rapper Nelly will headline.

The concert is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. You can buy tickets here.

Halloween Haunt

There’s already screaming on the roller coasters, but now there’s shrieks of terror in another area of Worlds of Fun. Halloween Haunt returned in mid-September for weekend fun and expands to Thursdays through Sundays in October.

Join hundreds of zombies and get lost in one of seven scare mazes. Wander through the scare zones and check out a spooky show. And of course, don’t forget to jump on a terrifying ride like the Prowler.

Get tickets to Worlds of Fun and all its fall attractions here.

Boo at the Zoo

Looking for something a little more family friendly? The Kansas City Zoo offers a “not-so-scary, safe trick-or-treating experience,” and the animals will be getting in on the Halloween fun, too!

Along with all that trick-or-treating, there will be fall activities, a dance party, a kid-sized hay maze and more. The zoo says trick-or-treat bags are provided.

The event is included with the typical admission to the zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. You can buy your tickets to the Kansas City Zoo here.

Exiled-Trail of Terrors

This one-mile hike of horror will have you trekking through the woods in Bonner Springs, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

This haunted trail is infested by “deranged freaks,” as organizers say, to provide plenty of terror in the dark of the forest.

“If you are scared of getting dirty, sweaty or hiking through the dark outside, then Exiled is not for you!” Exiled’s website says.

Exiled is recommended for people 12 years and older, and closed-toed shoes are required since, like we’ve already mentioned, you’ll be hiking through the woods where there are unexpected rocks, sticks and more. Exiled does provide red LED lights to navigate your way.

The trail is open in October on Fridays and Saturdays at various hours, depending on the weekend. Buy tickets online here.

Great Pumpkin Fest

Like all great Halloween events, Worlds of Fun didn’t wait until October to get the Great Pumpkin Fest started. It kicked off in September and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Grab your kids and go hang with the Peanuts gang, who will be there with family-friendly games, play zones, dance parties — and Count Snoopytacula’s Costume Contest, of course.

Get tickets to Worlds of Fun and all its fall attractions here.

Terrifying pop-up bars

Pop-up bars have become pretty popular in Kansas City over the last few years, especially during the fall and winter when there are plenty of holidays to celebrate.

The Halloween-themed concept Apparition opened two years ago in North Kansas City, and it will once again have a pop-up bar there, this time at Vignettes Bar with all things Dracula and vampires.

Apparition is also headed east to 3 Trails Brewing in Independence this fall with its traditional ‘spookeasy’ concept.

Oh, and did we mention 3 Trails Brewing is actually located inside a former morgue. That’s right, you can sip a cocktail in the underground bar where they used to hold bodies a century ago.

Apparition also has Halloween-inspired pop-up bar locations in Wichita, Topeka and even Denver this year.

All these spooky bars are already open and will stay open through Halloween. No reservations are allowed; it’s just first come, first served.

Enchanted Forest

Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park will be transformed into the Enchanted Forest to delight kids throughout the Kansas City area this Halloween season. This is a free, family-friendly night of fun from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28.

Puppets, musicians and singers will perform around Rose’s Pond, and families can hop on a hayride, decorate a pumpkin, say hello to KC Wolf and Sluggerrr and capture all the fun at the photo booth.

Organizers say this is primarily an entertainment event, not trick-or-treating, but there will be a some candy available. Halloween costumes are optional.

Ghost tours

Two of Kansas City’s most historic buildings are also probably two of the most haunted sites in the city.

The John Wornall House in the Brookside neighborhood and the Alexander Majors House in the West Waldo neighborhood have both been turned into museums and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In October, the nonprofit that operates the two buildings offers three different options whether you’re looking for something more historical or paranormal. Get tickets here.

On Oct. 22, there’s an all-ages ghost tour at the Alexander Majors House; on Oct. 29, there’s a 21-and-older ghost tour at the same historical house that includes a spooky cocktail. Both dates include a special performance, ghost stories and a one-hour tour. Organizers stress this isn’t a haunted house, and there won’t be any “jump scares.”

Additionally, on Oct. 22 and 29-31, at the Alexander Majors House you can join paranormal investigators for a two-hour, small group investigation. See how they use technology and intuition to try to contact spirits.

Halloween on the Lawn

Head to the Legends Outlets in KCK for a free movie, face painting, a magic show, and just-for-fun palm and tarot card readings. Don’t forget your costumes for this family-friendly event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 30.