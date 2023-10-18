KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area families don’t have to wait until Halloween to bust out their costumes and go trick-or-treating.

From the Northland to Johnson County to eastern Jackson County, there are plenty of community events across the metro for Halloween fans of all ages.

Here are over a dozen Halloween trick-or-treating events scheduled in the Kansas City area:

Oct. 20

Gladstone’s Friday Fright Night

Gladstone is ready for trick-or-treating at Happy Rock Park. Kids 12 and under can grab treats from local vendors and enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate. Admission is $2 or a donation of two canned goods per child. No registration is required. The event runs from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

Oct. 21

MDC’s HOWLoween

The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting HOWLoween at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Families can see live animals and enjoy games and treats. Costumes are welcome. The event, which runs from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21, is free and open to all ages.

Harrisonville’s Trick-or-Treat Trail Walk

The Cass County Health Department is taking over the Harrisonville City Park for an afternoon of free Halloween fun. Kids can walk along the Monday Mile trail and grab non-candy treats. There will also be yard games, vendor booths and a haunted trailer. This event runs from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 21.

Roeland Park’s Trunk-or-Treat

Roeland Park is celebrating the reopening of its community center with a trunk-or-treat. Kids can grab plenty of treats while families tour the new space and learn about all it offers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 21.

Oct. 27

Olathe’s Trick-or-Treat Trail

Olathe has two nights of “spooktacular” fun in store. On Oct. 27, families can walk the trail at Stagecoach Park to grab plenty of treats and other goodies. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Grain Valley’s Downtown Spooktacular

Grain Valley is hosting its second annual Downtown Spooktacular, a free community event with trick-or-treating, a Witches and Wizards Walk, fireworks and more. The event is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. There will be several road closures throughout downtown Grain Valley that evening.

Oct. 28

Olathe’s Trick-or-Treat Off the Street

Olathe is going back in time for Halloween at the Mahaffie grounds. Dress in your costume and get ready for plenty of candy, thanks to local businesses and organizations. There will also be traditional Mahaffie experiences like hayrides, blacksmith demonstrations and 1860s games. Admission is $4 per person or $3 per person if you register in advance. The event runs from 3-6 p.m.

Warrensburg’s Spooktacular

Downtown Warrensburg is ready for some Halloween fun. This free community event will feature a costume contest starting at 10 a.m. and a Halloween movie marathon starting at 11 a.m. Find more details here.

Oct. 29

Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Trunk-or-Treat Street Festival

This Kansas City nonprofit is hosting its 16th annual Trunk-or-Treat Street Festival. Grab your costume and go from trunk to trunk to get treats. There will also be a silent disco, inflatables, live music and more. The event is free and starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 29.

Oct. 30

KCK Public Library’s Trunk-or-Treat Party

KCK’s main library is welcoming families for a night of trunk-or-treating in the parking lot. Costumes are encouraged but not required. The event starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Oct. 31

Prairie Village’s Trick-or-Treat at Corinth Square

Round up the family for a night of trick-or-treating at Prairie Village’s Corinth Square. There will be plenty of candy, costume, live music and more. The event runs from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Brookside’s Trick-or-Treat Street

Brookside’s local shops are hosting a night of trick-or-treating between Wornall and Main from 62nd Terrace to Meyer Boulevard. Organizers say all you need is your costume and something to hold your candy. The event runs from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Red Bridge Trick-or-Treat

The Red Bridge Shopping Center is ready for a spooky — but safe — night of trick-or-treating with local businesses. There will also be a live DJ, face painting, photo opportunities and more. The event runs from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Shawnee’s Spookfest

Grab your costume! Shawnee Parks & Recreation is welcoming families for its Spookfest. The Halloween event at Pflumm-Bichelmeyer Park includes trick-or-treating, photo opportunities, spooky cookie decorating and more. Admission is $5 per child, and Spookfest is ideal of kids 5 and younger. The event runs from 10-11:30 a.m. Online registration is required.