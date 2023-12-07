SHAWNEE, Kan. — It’s time to be a Mensch. In a sea of Christmas pop-ups, a Hanukkah-themed bar is opening this winter in the Kansas City area.

Shawnee cocktail bar Drastic Measures, which was named a James Beard Award finalist earlier this year, is transforming into Drastic Mensches once again.

“There’s way too many Christmas bars, and it seems everyone forgot about our Jewish friends,” the bar wrote on social media.

Drastic Mensches organizers said don’t expect eggnog or Christmas music. There will be special drinks based on Jewish holidays and culture — including some popular options from last year. They’ll also have a new selection of kosher drinks, developed with help from a local rabbi.

Organizers stressed they aren’t practicing a religion but are celebrating Jewish residents in the Kansas City community.

For the week of Hanukkah, which starts the evening of Nov. 7, Drastic Mensches will donate 100% of sales to Overland Park-based nonprofit Jewish Family Services.

Last year, the pop-up raised $7,500, and this year organizers are hoping to raise even more.

Drastic Mensches will open Friday and run until the new year.

The bar will keep its usual hours: 4 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

There are no tickets or reservations. Drastic Mensches is first-come, first-served. Guests are welcome to wait at Wild Child next door, which was also founded by Drastic Measures founder Jay Sanders.