KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual Heart of America Hot Dog Festival is back this summer at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 5 when the family-friendly festival takes over the historic 18th and Vine District with live music, mascots, games and more.

This year, there’s a new signature hot dog on the menu called the “Memphis Red Sox.” It’s inspired by the museum’s founder and Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil. His career began in Memphis in 1937.

Since it began in 2013, the festival has attracted thousands of people every year. Organizers said it’s a great way for people of all ages to celebrate the historical connection between our nation’s pastime and hot dogs.

“The idea was to create a quality, affordable festival here in this community, and thanks to the tremendous support of our friends over at Hy-Vee and Pepsi and now the state of Missouri, we’ve continued to be able to grow,” Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick said.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, ranging from $35-125. All proceeds will directly support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum