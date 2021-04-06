Heart of America Shakespeare Festival canceled for second year in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Heart of America Shakespeare Festival will not go on as scheduled this summer. Heart of America planned to produce The Tempest this summer in Southmoreland Park.

In the update posted on its website, the group said it would be impossible to stage a festival with the strict COVID-19 safety protocols the Actors’ Equity Association requires right now.

Heart of America said it will continue its plans to have live and virtual summer Shakespeare camps, a filmed production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it is working on other options for the fall. The group will also release a filmed production called Show Me Shakespeare to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial later this year.

It will host a ShakesBeer Birthday Bash in Swope Park on April 23. Information about the event can be found on KC Shakes website.

The Heart of America Shakespeare plans to announce it’s 2022 summer season in September. That will be the 30th anniversary of the KC Shakespeare Festival.

