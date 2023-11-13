KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pantera is coming back to the stage in 2024 for the second leg of their tour and will perform at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

The show is set for Feb. 13 and follows the band’s 20-city tour from over the Summer, according to Live Nation.

Vocalist Phillip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown were a part of the original ensemble that was founded in 1981, while guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante have joined them since the band lost the late Vinnie Paul and the late Dimebag Darrell.

Pantera will be joined by another metal group, Lamb Of God with more acts to be announced in the weeks to come.

“Looking forward to jamming with everybody,” Anselmo said in the statement. “These shows mean a lot and we aim to kick ass! Love y’all!”

“We’re really excited to announce new dates in 2024,” Brown added. “Looking forward to bringing the show to some cities we missed in 2023. Come jam!”

Pre-sale tickets and VIP access go on sale Tuesday morning, while general admission will be sold starting Friday on their website.

Pantera is also planning to open for Metallica in the United Kingdom next Summer.