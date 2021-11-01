HERE AND NOW: Kenny Chesney announces lineup for stadium tour in 2022

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 18: Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion perform at the Ryman Auditorium on September 18, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and bringing some big names with him.

Chesney announced his trip to Kansas City in June of 2021 after postponing his 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who buy tickets to the Here and Now 2022 tour will also get to see Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.

“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney said. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”

The country music star and the rest of the lineup will take the stage on July 2 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chesney’s team also announced a new “Five Day Party Pricing” deal for fans who attend more than one show during the summer tour.

My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music,” Chesney said. “But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.