KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Juneteenth is recognized annually on June 19, but there are events going on all weekend in Kansas City.

Officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, it’s the nation’s newest holiday. President Joe Biden signed a law last year designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

The day commemorates the date Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

This year the holiday will officially be recognized on Monday since June 19 is a Sunday. Here are several ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Kansas City this year:

Juneteenth in the Dotte

Celebrate the holiday with Wyandotte County for its inaugural event where there’s a parade, live music, food trucks, vendors and more at this free family event.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: The Village Initiative, 3004 N. 27th St., Kansas City, Kansas

JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival

Celebrate African American pride and culture at the 10th annual JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival in the 18th and Vine District.

There will be a variety of performers on two stages, as well as a Margarita War and a Blues, Bike and Car Show in one of Kansas City’s most historical neighborhoods.

When: Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday

Where: 18th and Vine District, Kansas City

Juneteenth in JoCo

Juneteenth is now an official holiday in Johnson County, Kansas, and the county has been celebrating all week under the theme is “Learn the Past…Change the Future.” While the official holiday will be Monday, there are events this weekend throughout JoCo with speakers, live music, rallies and more.

3rd Annual Advocacy and Awareness Peace March and Rally

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Thomspon Park, Overland Park

Prairie Village’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

When: 4-8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Harmon Park, Prairie Village

Juneteenth Observance

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Sunday

Where: Johnson County Square, Olathe

Juneteenth Parade and Festival

The Leavenworth branch of the NAACP is hosting a parade and festival this Saturday, featuring live music, food and vendors.

The Leavenworth event will also include a remembrance to honor three people that were lynched in the town in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bob Dougherty Park, Leavenworth

Juneteenth Heritage Jubilee

Weston is steeped in history, but residents are remembering the people who slipped through the cracks this weekend. The event will also feature live music, poetry, folk art and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ben Holladay Park, Weston